Serious accident in Ravenna: unfortunately three people died and three were injured

A dramatic accident road occurred in the night in Ravenna. The balance of the impact that involved 2 cars and a motorcycle is truly dramatic. Three people died and three were seriously injured, at the moment the dynamics are being examined by the police.

The agents and rescuers who intervened on the spot found themselves in front of one truly heartbreaking scene. All three vehicles were completely destroyed.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred in the night between Thursday 4th and Friday 6th August. Precisely in the small town of Pinarella of Cerviain the province of Ravenna.

The alarm to the police and health professionals has come around at one o’clock at night. Passers-by asked for help seeing the severity of the accident that had just occurred and the conditions of the injured.

The agents arrived at the intersection of via Bollana and via Garaffone they found themselves in front of a heartbreaking scene. The three women who were aboard the Fiat Panda they were wedged between the plates of their vehicle.

For this it was necessary the intervention of fire fighters. However, two of them failed to survive the trauma reported after the impact. In fact, the doctors could not help but ascertain the death on site.

Accident in Ravenna: the conditions of the injured

Me too’39 year old man who did not make it at the helm of the bike. Unfortunately it is died after the severe impact on the road.

The other vehicle involved is one Mercedes A180 in which there were 2 girls of about 24 and 25 years on board. Both are now hospitalized, but they do not appear to be life threatening.

A 52-year-old woman who was aboard the Fiat Panda is also now in hospital and the doctors are doing what they can. The agents intervened on the spot did all the reliefs of the case and are trying to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the terrible accident.