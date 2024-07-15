A very serious one accident road is what happened on the Julianne-Cori, yesterday evening. The toll is unfortunately truly heartbreaking, as three people, including two minors, died almost instantly.

The attempts of the paramedics who intervened on the spot were in vain. Passers-by also had to call the Fire Brigade, because the two vehicles caught fire. As per usual, all the necessary investigations are now underway on the incident. investigations of the case.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred shortly before 21 yesterday evening, Sunday 14th July. Precisely along the road that connects the municipalities of Giulianello and Cori, in the province of Latin. For now, the details that have emerged are still few and fragmentary, given that everything happened only a few hours ago.

From what emerged a motorcycle, driven by a 46 year old from Sezze and a scooter with two kids on board, He is 16 years old and she is 14 years oldthey clashed frontallyThe three people involved were thrown onto the asphalt several meters away from the scene of the accident, while their two vehicles caught fire.

Accident in Giulianello: what emerged from the accident and what is happening

Passers-by seeing the severity of the accident, they quickly called for the intervention of the paramedics and also of the police. Everyone arrived on the scene within a few minutes and they also had to call for the intervention of the Fire Brigade, to tame the flames.

The doctors tried everything they could to save the boys and also the 46-year-old man, but in the end they had no other choice than give upAll three lost their lives almost instantly.

As is standard practice in these cases, the officers have now done all they can reliefs of the case and had to close the road to traffic for several hours. At the moment they are still working to understand the dynamics and any responsibilities. There will be further updates on the incident shortly.