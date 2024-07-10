Serious road accident in India leaves at least 18 dead and 19 injured; a bus collides with a truck

At least 18 people died and 19 were injured on Wednesday in the collision of a passenger bus with a truck in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, police said, launching an investigation into the cause of the accident.

The accident took place at 4:15 a.m. local time (22:45 GMT on Tuesday) in Unnao district when the passenger vehicle was travelling on a highway and collided with the rear of the truck, district deputy superintendent of police Arvind Kumar told EFE.

As a result, “18 people died and 19 were injured,” the officer said, adding that 22 of the bus’ passengers were in good condition.

Unnao District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi told the media that They have launched an investigation to clarify the causes of the accident.although preliminary information “indicates that the bus was travelling at excessive speed.”

Rathi said the injured had already been taken to hospital for treatment.

Images released by the Indian agency PTI show the bus completely destroyed on one of its sides, while the truck remains overturned on the highway, with numerous parts of both vehicles scattered across the road that several workers are working hard to remove.

Government will provide compensation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims on the 10th, and announced compensation of Rs 200,000 (about 2,400 dollars or 9,628,800 Colombian pesos) for the families of the deceased and 50,000 rupees for the injured (about 2.4 million pesos).

Road accidents are common in India due to the poor condition of the roads, the precarious condition of some vehicles and the general lack of respect for traffic regulations.

At least 43 children and three adults were injured when the school bus they were travelling in overturned in the northern Indian state of Haryana on Monday.

In 2022, 168,491 people were killed and over 443,366 injured in around 461,312 road accidents in India, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

EFE