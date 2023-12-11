Serious road accident in Malonno, with Ilaria Ziliani the worst. who died at the age of 46, while she was in the car with her partner

A very serious road accident occurred on the evening of Saturday 9 December, in the Malonno area. Unfortunately, we get the worst of it Ilaria Ziliani, a 46-year-old woman, who was in the car with her husband, who was also seriously injured.

Her attempts to do so were of no avail resuscitationby the doctors, who tried to make his heart beat again for about an hour.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred around 8.30pm on Saturday 9 December. Precisely in a roundabout located in the area of Malonnoin the province of Brescia.

The couple was on board the Lancia Y, the man was driving, while the woman was sitting on the passenger's seat. It is not yet clear where they were headed, but most likely to their home.

When suddenly, for reasons yet to be clarified by the police, a man was driving his Audi Q5took the roundabout ad high speed and hit the small car.

Passers-by quickly realized that the situation was very serious. For this reason they asked for the timely intervention of health workers, but also of the police, to put an end to the situation safety the stretch of road.

The death of Ilaria Ziliani after the serious accident

After the emergency call, the doctors quickly intervened. With the hope of being able to save the 46-year-old woman, they tried to resuscitate her for over an hour, but ultimately they had no choice but to surrender. They had no choice but to note his death.

Ilaria's partner also suffered a serious illness head trauma. So they arranged for him to be promptly transported to a hospital. The other driver, a 44-year-old man, was also with him minor bruisesis hospitalized only as a precaution.

The latter, always from what he reports The Brescia newspaper, underwent routine tests. Precisely from these tests it emerged that he had a blood alcohol level twice above the required limit by the highway code.