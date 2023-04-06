Serious accident in the municipality of Santa Ninfa, Maria and Margherita Grimaldi two sisters died

Another very serious accident occurred on Tuesday 4 April in the city of Trapani. Unfortunately, the worst are two sisters aged 77 and 75, called Maria and Margherita Grimaldiwho were in the same vehicle.

In addition to the forces of order, the intervention of the Fire Brigade was also necessary, which they had to to free one of the two ladies from the sheet metal of the vehicle.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the day of Tuesday 4th April. Precisely in the municipality of Holy Nymphlocated in the province of Trapani.

It is not yet clear where the two ladies were headed. The only sure thing is that they were right on board the same vehicle.

However, it was during that journey that the woman driving suddenly lost her vehicle. The possibility is not ruled out that she may have had a sicknesswhich left her no escape.

After going off the road, they finished their ride against a pole. One of the two was thrown out of the car and unfortunately, due to the strong impact against the ground, she lost his life practically instantly. Doctors had no choice but to declare him dead.

The accident in which Maria and Margherita Grimaldi lost their lives

The police forces who intervened, also had to ask for the intervention of the Fire Brigade. The latter had to use the shears to free one of the two sisters from the vehicle’s plates.

However, even for her the doctors could not do anything. The bruises for her turned out to be far too severe and they had no choice but to see her excruciating death.

The agents who intervened at the moment are at work to rebuild the‘exact dynamics of the accident, which involved the two sisters. For now they don’t appear to be there other vehicles involved. There will be more updates on this episode.