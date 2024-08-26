Serious accident in Palestrina, after a few hours of agony, Camilla Cecconi died: she was only 21 years old

It was called Camilla Cecconithe 21-year-old who was hit with a friend in the early morning of Sunday, August 25, while crossing the street to go to church. As per procedure, the investigations into the incident are now underway.

The girl’s family, despite the pain of the loss and the hope that the doctors could do something to help her, still gave their consent to theorgan harvestingwith the hope of saving other lives.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred in the early morning of Sunday 25th August. Precisely in via Colle Girello, in the neighbourhood of Palestrinaat the entrance to the city of Rome. The two friends, like every Sunday, had gone out on foot to go to church together Holy Family for the weekly mass.

However, it was during the journey that the unthinkable happened. For reasons that are now being investigated by the police who intervened, the two friends were crossing the road on the pedestrian crossing. However, a 72-year-old local woman, driving her Renault Megane overwhelmed them. Unfortunately the consequences of the 21 year old have appeared desperate right away.

Camilla Cecconi’s death after the collision and her friend’s conditions

Given the seriousness of the situation, the doctors requested the intervention of the air ambulance, which transported both girls urgently to the Saint Camillus of Rome. The girl’s family hoped for hours for a miracle, which unfortunately never came.

Yesterday evening, a few hours after her hospitalization, Camilla Cecconi’s heart stopped stopped beating forever. The attempts of the health workers to save her.

Her friend, the same age as her, is also in hospital, but it does not appear to be in danger of life. The woman who was driving Renault is now in shock from what happened and she is also in the hospital. There will be further updates on this heartbreaking episode soon.