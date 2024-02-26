A very serious accident occurred in the province of Crotone yesterday afternoon, Sunday 25 January. Unfortunately Lorenza Aloisio and Piero Riolodied practically instantly, due to a violent impact with another car, in which there were mother and daughter.

The police are working on the incident and are currently trying to understand how it happened. The most accredited hypothesis is precisely that it was a collision, caused from the asphalt wet from the rain.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred around 5pm, Sunday 25 February. Precisely along the state road 107 Silana, which connects Crotone to Cosenza, in the locality Brasimato. The two engaged couples, she is 33 years old and he is 43, took part in a dance competition at the weekend and after finishing, they took the car back to their home.

When suddenly, for reasons yet to be clarified by the police, the Fiat Punto, she collided head-on with one Volkswagen Golf, with mother and daughter on board. The two cars became a pile of sheet metal and passers-by, seeing the severity of the accident, immediately asked the intervention of health workers and also of the police.

The deaths of Lorenza Aloisio and Piero Riolo, after the accident

Everyone arrived on site within minutes. The firefighters also worked for a long time to free the injured from the wreckage of their vehicles. However, when they entrusted her boyfriends to the doctors who arrived on site, she was no longer there for them nothing to do. They had no choice but to acknowledge their deaths.

The mother and daughter who were in the other car also appeared to be in desperate conditions. In fact they arranged for both to be timely recovery to the local hospital. At the moment doctors are trying to do everything possible to save both their lives.

In the meantime, the police are doing everything possible to understand the dynamics of this serious accident. Many were shocked by the heartbreaking loss of Lorenza and Piero, there were many messages from condolences who are writing for them on social media. There will be further updates on the incident shortly.