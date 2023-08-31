Drama for a couple of kids on vacation, they were victims of a motorcycle accident: Fanny Marion died at 31

He was called Fanny Marion the 31-year-old woman, who on Monday 28 August, lost her life following a motorcycle accident. She was from France, but she was in Italy for a holiday with her partner, they wanted to ride her on a motorbike.

There are so many people shocked and saddened for this loss. For the couple they were supposed to be days of relaxation, which instead soon turned into a drama.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the day of Monday 28th August. Precisely on the Liberty bridge, which is located in the city of Venice.

Fanny had graduated and had become lawyer since 2018. He lived in the city of Grenoble and together with their partner, they had decided to take a special vacation. They wanted to tour the most beautiful cities in Italy on motorbikes.

They had been gone for about 10 days. When suddenly the unthinkable happened. There stage that the two boys had to do, was precisely that of Venice, unfortunately, however, they never arrived at their destination.

While they were on deck, due to the rain and notwithstanding the slow speed at which they proceeded, for a puddle of water, the young man ha lost control of his vehicle.

The death of Fanny Marion after the accident

The water and the tram rails, brought the two-wheeled vehicle to lose grip on the asphalt. Eventually they finished their run, running out against the guardrail.

Passers-by asked for the timely intervention of the sanitary ware, but the latter could not for the girl do nothing. They had no choice but to note her death, on site. The comrade, on the other hand, was hospitalized, but his conditions are not serious.

Fanny’s parents arrived in Italy on Tuesday, for the recognition of the body and also for the return to France. The untimely passing of this woman has cast pain and discouragement in the hearts of those who knew her. In fact there are many who are remembering with a post on social media.