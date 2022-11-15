The wounds were too serious and the doctors could do nothing to save her life

Unfortunately he didn’t make it. Federica Soncin died as a result of the injuries sustained during an accident in which she was involved together with the daughter, who was driving the vehicle in which the two women were travelling. The rush to the hospital didn’t help save the woman’s life, who unfortunately leaves her family in her discomfort.

Her conditions immediately appeared serious, but first the rescuers and then the hospital doctors always hoped to be able to save Federica Soncin’s life. Unfortunately she didn’t make it and after a day and a half she passed away at theAngelo hospital in Mestrein the province of Venice, where he had been since Saturday afternoon.

There woman was 59 years old and lived in Portogruaro. Unfortunately, on Saturday afternoon she was involved in an accident which took place in Fossalta di Portogruaro, between via Fermi and the Statale 14. The car she was in was driven by her daughter: the front-end collision with another car did not escaped the woman.

Both cars were completely destroyed. One also went off the road, ending its run in a ditch that is located at the side of the road. Firefighters extracted the 59-year-old woman from the still alive Mercedes on which he traveled.

The 118 health workers provided first aid to the people involved. Then the emergency transport of Federica Soncin to the hospital a Mestre, with the intervention of the air ambulance, since the situation immediately appeared delicate. But the woman died shortly after.

Family and friends mourn Federica Soncin, who died at the age of 59

The health conditions of the 59-year-old woman soon deteriorated. She never regained consciousness until her heart stopped beating. The 28-year-old daughter who was driving the Mercedes is also serious.

Photo source from Pixabay

The conditions of the other motorist, a 29-year-old boy originally from Latisana, would not cause concern. Police officers from the eastern district of San Michele al Tagliamento are investigating to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened.