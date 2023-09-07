They have lost my life Together Pietro Cozzi and Marisa Agliation a long car the Lakes motorway, in the section that goes from Sesto Calende/Vergiate to Besnatein the province of Varese. He was a well-known 88-year-old automotive entrepreneur, she was his 84-year-old wife. They were also known for their philanthropic activities. He had also founded the Fratelli Cozzi Museum.

The couple lost their lives while in a long car the Lakes Highway, in the section between Sesto Calende/Vergiate and Besnate (Varese), in the A8-A26 Gallarate-Gattico branch. For the 88-year-old man and 84-year-old woman, the rescuers could do nothing.

Pietro Cozzi was a known local entrepreneurin the automotive sector. He was from Legnano and had also founded the Fratelli Cozzi Museum. The car in which he was traveling with his wife suddenly overturned on the road, for reasons yet to be clearly ascertained.

Rescuers immediately arrived on the spot with three ambulances, who could not help but ascertain the death of the two spouses. Carabinieri and police officers, on the other hand, made the findings of the case.

According to an initial reconstruction of what happened, the car would have overturned independently. We need to understand the reason for this accident: perhaps whoever was driving had a sudden illness.

The condolences of the mayor of Legnano to remember Pietro Cozzi and Marisa Agliati

Pietro Cozzi and Marisa Agliati were originally from Legnano. Lorenzo Radice, mayor of the Lombard city, remembers them like this: