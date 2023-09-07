He was a well-known local businessman, she was his wife.
They have lost my life Together Pietro Cozzi and Marisa Agliation a long car the Lakes motorway, in the section that goes from Sesto Calende/Vergiate to Besnatein the province of Varese. He was a well-known 88-year-old automotive entrepreneur, she was his 84-year-old wife. They were also known for their philanthropic activities. He had also founded the Fratelli Cozzi Museum.
The couple lost their lives while in a long car the Lakes Highway, in the section between Sesto Calende/Vergiate and Besnate (Varese), in the A8-A26 Gallarate-Gattico branch. For the 88-year-old man and 84-year-old woman, the rescuers could do nothing.
Pietro Cozzi was a known local entrepreneurin the automotive sector. He was from Legnano and had also founded the Fratelli Cozzi Museum. The car in which he was traveling with his wife suddenly overturned on the road, for reasons yet to be clearly ascertained.
Rescuers immediately arrived on the spot with three ambulances, who could not help but ascertain the death of the two spouses. Carabinieri and police officers, on the other hand, made the findings of the case.
According to an initial reconstruction of what happened, the car would have overturned independently. We need to understand the reason for this accident: perhaps whoever was driving had a sudden illness.
The condolences of the mayor of Legnano to remember Pietro Cozzi and Marisa Agliati
Pietro Cozzi and Marisa Agliati were originally from Legnano. Lorenzo Radice, mayor of the Lombard city, remembers them like this:
The memory of Pietro Cozzi is linked to the stretch of road traveled together during my time as mayor; a period in which I was able to appreciate his tireless ability to always propose new initiatives in favor of our community and with an eye to our young people. I met him in particular for the scholarships and for the “live forest of the foundation”, two initiatives that say a lot about his attention and propensity to project himself into the future. I admired his optimism, the always ready joke, the ability to conquer the interlocutors with a smile, but also with the concreteness typical of the man of doing. With his death, Legnano loses a person of great value who has given so much to the local community as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and benefactor. My deepest sympathy goes to my children Elisabetta and Roberto.
