A few hours ago a beautiful family was destroyed forever. The highway accident occurred on the A20 Messina-Palermo at the height of BroloThe husband and wife died in the crash, while their little girls suffered only minor injuries.

Accident scene

What happened?

Tragedy in Sicily: A Family Destroyed in a Car Accident in Brolo

A very bad accident occurred this afternoon at the height of Brolo on the highway A20 Messina-Palermo. A family consisting of a husband, wife and two daughters were travelling on their Nissan Qashqai when, suddenly, the car crashed into the protective barriers surrounding the Pozzo viaduct.

The impact was very violent and unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for the married couple. The two spouses aged 43 and 40 died in the crash. Luckily the two little girls did not suffer any injuries. fatal woundsbut only a few minor bruises.

The little girls, aged 1 and 5, were taken by the rescuers and transported to the nearest hospital, that of Pacts. Obviously they are both shocked by what happened, but fortunately their physical situation does not expose them to serious consequences.

What was the reason for the accident?

The causes remain unknown at the moment. of the accident of the Roman family who, most likely, was in Sicily to spend the summer holidays. This holiday, however, will inevitably mark the lives of these two little girls who, on an ordinary day, lost the two most important people in their lives.

On-site assistance

According to investigators, the accident was not caused by other cars or external factors, but could be related to a loss of control which fortunately did not involve other vehicles. In any case the dynamics will be rebuilt by the Highway Police and local authorities. For several hours, moreover, traffic was diverted in order not to damage the scene of the accident.