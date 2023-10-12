Accident in Palestrina, Maurizio Ponzo and his wife Alessandra Corradi died, their two children aged 10 and 6 were seriously injured

A very serious one accident this is what occurred on the evening of Tuesday 10 October, in Palestrina. Unfortunately, two spouses suffered the worst, Maurizio Ponzo and his wife Alessandra Corradi, who died instantly due to the strong impact with the other car.

The police are currently working to understand the dynamics. Meanwhile the news of these losses has upset thousands of people. In fact, many are writing messages of condolence on social media.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred around 10pm on Tuesday 10 October. Precisely in the territory of Palestrina, in the city of Rome.

From what emerged the family composed of mother, father and two children aged 5 and 10, were aboard their Renault Clio. Maurizio Ponzo was well known for his work as a chef at the restaurant The gardenwhich is located in the Zagarolo area.

Most likely they were returning to their home. When suddenly, for reasons yet to be clarified by the police, an Audi invaded their lane and he has them swept up.

The impact between the two vehicles appeared very serious right away. For this reason they asked for the prompt intervention of the health workers, who quickly intervened.

Accident in Palestrina, the death of the spouses and the conditions of the children

Unfortunately, the doctors could not help the husband and wife Nothing. They had no choice but to note theirs deaths. Their children, however, were urgently transported one to another Twins and one for Baby Jesus.

There were two people in the other car, also in hospital. Both are results positive alcohol test, although at the moment it is not yet clear who was there guide of the vehicles. Due to the impact they were thrown out of the car.

According to the investigators, the cause of this serious accident was precisely this high speed in which the person driving the Audi was proceeding. There will be further updates on this serious matter.