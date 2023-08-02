Drama in Cispadana, two cars collide and a 6-month-old baby loses his life after a delicate operation in the hospital

Little Salvatore didn’t make it, the newborn of alone 6 months, who unfortunately was involved in a serious accident on the afternoon of Monday 31 July. Even the conditions of the mother, only 24 years old, turn out to be very serious and worry the doctors.

In the meantime, the police who intervened on the spot are at work to reconstruct the exact one dynamic of the incident and above all the possible responsibilities on the part of the two motorists.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in late afternoon of Monday 31st July. Precisely on the provincial road 62r, in the municipality of Cispadanalocated in the province of Padua.

The child was aboard one Fiat Panda, driven by his dad. With him were both her parents and also a little cousin only 4 years old, who was sitting in the back seat.

When suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, the small car with the family on board broke collided with a Citroenled by a 24-year-old boy, resident in the area, but of North African origins.

The situation has appeared desperate right away. For this reason, passersby asked for the timely intervention of the police and also of the health workers.

The heartbreaking death of the 6-month-old newborn after the accident

The doctors who intervened realized that the child had reported a severe head injury. Consequently, with the hope of being able to save him, they asked for the intervention of the ambulance.

They arranged for her to be urgently transferred to the hospital Greater of Parma and with the hope of being able to save him, they subjected him to a delicate intervention. But nothing helped. Little Savior He did not make it.

Unfortunately, the 24-year-old mother is also hospitalized in very bad conditions serious. Now law enforcement agencies are working to understand the dynamic of this accident so serious, which led to the sudden disappearance of a newborn.