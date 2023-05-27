Serious accident between Binetto and Bitetto, Gianluca Moschetti died at the age of 17: the driving friend is now under arrest

A very serious accident occurred during the night between Friday 26 and Saturday 27 May, in the province of Bari. However, a 17-year-old boy, called Gianluca Moschettiwho died practically instantly due to the severe impact.

The police forces intervened on the spot, who are now working to reconstruct the exact dynamics and from what has emerged, it would seem that the 21-year-old driver is now in a state of arrest.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place during the night between Friday 26 and Saturday 27 May. Precisely along the road that connects Binetto in Bitettolocated in the province of Bari.

The 4 friends aged between 17 and 21 years oldthey were all together on board a FordFiesta. It is not yet clear whether they had gone out or were returning to their homes.

The 21-year-old boy, who was driving the car, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, he lost control. Unfortunately after going off the road, he collided with a olive and then yes they are flip over in the fields bordering the roadway.

Passersby quickly realized the seriousness of the accident. For this reason, they have decided to ask for the timely intervention of the sanitary.

The death of Gianluca Moschetti and the discovery after the accident

The doctors soon intervened on the spot, but they couldn’t do anything for the 17-year-old. Due to the severe impact Gianluca Moschetti is died practically instantly.

His three friends, who were in the car with him, reported minor trauma. For this they are now hospitalized, but their health conditions for now they are of no concern at all.

The agents have launched all the investigations of the case. However, it’s only from routine tests that they found the 21-year-old driving was positive at the drug test. As a result, it clicked for him the arrest for the traffic offense. There will be more updates on this episode.