Rescuers were unable to do anything for her. A 20-year-old girl loses her life in the Vicenza area in an accident involving four cars. The accident took place on the night of August 15, 2023, around 10.30 pm. Several people were involved in the clash that took place in the municipality of Barbarano Mossano, in the province of Vicenza, in Veneto.

Four vehicles were involved in the accident which took place on the night of August 15th Barbarano Vicentino. The young girl who lost her life lived in Nanto, another town in the province of Vicenza in the Veneto region.

Two other people were injured in the collision between the four cars involved in the accident that took place on the provincial road. The girl who lost her life was the driver of a Fiat Punto.

The firefighters from the Lonigo barracks, in the province of, immediately arrived on the scene Vicenza in Veneto. Some firefighters made the affected road section safe, while others extracted the driver of the Fiat Punto from the metal sheets of her car.

Unfortunately for her, the 118 health workers could not help but ascertain the death. The Suem doctor he tried to revive the very young girl, but there was nothing more they could do for her. Apparently her death occurred instantly.

In addition to the Fiat Punto driven by the 20-year-old who didn’t make it, three other cars were involved in the accident. The drivers of a Volkswagen Golf and an Opel Meriva received first aid at the scene, before being hospitalized.

However, the driver of the fourth car, another Volkswagen Golf, remained completely unharmed. The police forces will have to clarify the exact dynamics of what happened on the evening of August 15th on that stretch of road.