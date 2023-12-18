Road accident in Nembro during the night, 4 kids in hospital, an 18 year old died instantly

A very serious accident occurred during the night in the small town of Nembro. Unfortunately, one person gets the worst of it 18 years old, who died practically instantly. Her four friends who were in the car with her are all hospitalized.

In addition to the police, the firefighters also arrived on site and had to work for a long time to free the young people who were stuck between the sheets of the car.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred during the night around 2.30am between Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th December. Precisely along the road located in the municipality of Nembroin the province of Bergamo.

The five friends were all on board the same one machine. They had gone out together and were probably returning home at that time home.

When suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, perhaps due to a distraction or falling asleep, the boy driving he lost control of the car. That's why he left off road.

He finished his race against a Wall which runs along the road. Passers-by quickly realized that the accident was very serious. For this reason they asked for the timely intervention of the healthcare and agents.

Accident in Nembro: the death of the 18 year old

The doctors with the medical car and with the help of the Fire Brigade soon intervened. However, for the girl of only 18 years old, just extracted from the sheet metalthey couldn't do anything except note the death.

Too serious for her i trauma reported after the accident. We don't know anything about her at the moment generality. Furthermore, the information about the accident is also still there fragmentary.

His 4 friends, who are between 17 and 19 years old, are all hospitalized in hospital. They suffered minor bruises and none of them are expected to be in life threatening. There will be further updates on this serious episode.