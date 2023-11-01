The car ends up off the road, Erica Maratea died at the age of 39, the 28 year old who was driving the vehicle was seriously injured

A very serious accident occurred on the night between Tuesday 30th and Wednesday 31st October, in the province of Ferrara. Unfortunately a young woman of 39 years old, called Erica Maratea she died practically instantly, due to a serious collision with a wall.

The 28 year old boy, who was at the guide of the car instead, he finds himself hospitalized in the Maggiore hospital, in very good condition serious. Now the agents are working to reconstruct the exact dynamics.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred shortly after midnight Tuesday 30 and Wednesday 31 October. Precisely along state road 66, a Saint Augustinein the province of Ferrara.

The woman was actually originally from Salernobut he was a resident in the municipality of Terre del Reno. It is not yet clear where they were headed, but it was precisely out of the blue that it happened the unthinkable.

From what transpired Erica was sitting in the passenger’s seat. Driving the car was a 28 year old boyoriginally from Albania.

The young man, however, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, perhaps due tohigh speed, he went off the road. The driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a Wall which ran along the road.

The death of Erica Maratea after the serious accident

Passers-by who found themselves in front of the scene immediately understood that the accident led to many consequences serious. For this reason they asked for the timely intervention of health workers, as well as of the police.

Rescuers arrived on site within minutes. They immediately pulled the woman out of the car, but quickly realized that she was no longer there for her nothing to do. They tried to resuscitate her for a long time, but in the end they had no choice but to see the death.

The boy, however, was urgently airlifted to the hospital Greater from Bologna. He is hospitalized in very serious conditions. In the meantime, officers are working to reconstruct the exact location dynamics of the accident, which led to heartbreaking consequences.