Two friends who were in the car with her were injured

More blood on Italian roads. Giulia Capraro dies in a car at the age of 18. She was going to high school end of year party that he frequented, when he lost his life in an accident for reasons yet to be ascertained. There were also two friends with her in the same car. They were injured and are now hospitalized, but their lives are not in danger.

Giulia Capraro was a girl who would have turned 18 this year. She was originally from Albano and enrolled in the IV G of a classical high school. She was a militant in the Young Democrats. Last night with her boyfriend and a friend of hers they were reaching her school’s end-of-year party.

The students of the Ugo Foscolo Classical High School in Albano he was already in the hall of the La Perla restaurant in Castel Gandolfo when they received the news. A sad silence fell on the room where the prom was to be held.

Suddenly the music stopped and the DJ, in a broken voice, communicated to those present on the microphone what had just happened. The party ended in tears: it is impossible to understand how one can lose one’s life at the age of 18. A school friend of his says:

One second we were dancing and the next they told us she was gone, died in an accident, nearby. They let us out, it was cold, we looked at each other and we didn’t know what to say. But how can you die like this?

Giulia Capraro dies in a car at the age of 18: comrades and friends in mourning

The car in which Giulia was traveling was driven by her 19-year-old boyfriend, a former Foscolo student. According to the reconstruction of the Stradale, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to the asphalt wet from the rain.

Coming out of a bend on via Buozzi, their Clio ended up in the opposite lane, where a 55-year-old from Frascati was arriving with an Audi Q5. For Giulia there was nothing to do.