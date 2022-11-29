Accident in the Frosinone area, Francesca Colacicchi died at the age of 26: she was aboard her car

A very serious accident occurred in the night between Sunday and Monday 28 November. Unfortunately, a 26-year-old girl, called Francesca Colacicchi. The doctors who intervened tried in vain to revive her, but their attempts proved to be completely useless.

There dynamic it is now being examined by the police, who are trying to understand how the two cars collided. The crossing is very famous for its danger.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in night between Sunday 27 and Monday 28 November, around 1 in the morning. Precisely on via Casilina, in the area of Frosinone.

From what has emerged so far, Francesca was on board hers Lancia Y. Most likely she was trying to get onto the main road from a street secondary.

When suddenly, a man driving his Audi, it is collided with her. The violence of the clash appeared a lot serious right from the start, in fact, passers-by promptly sounded the alarm to the forces of order and the health workers.

The doctors arrived at the scene of the accident in a few minutes and with the hope of being able to save her, they have revived the girl for a long time.

The death of Francesca Colacicchi after the clash

However, minutes later, they had no choice but to note her death. Unfortunately Francesca lost her life on the spot, due to the bruises she sustained.

The other motorist has now been subjected to all exams routinely, but the results have not yet emerged. The possibility that he will be investigated for the traffic offense.

Agents are currently working to rebuild theexact dynamics of the collision and any liability. Francesca was a resident of Anagni and was only 26 years old. Now there are so many people who are remembering her on social networks, also to show nearness to his family, affected by the sudden and untimely loss.