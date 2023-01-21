Head-on between two cars in the province of Frosinone, eighth month pregnant mother lost the baby she was carrying

A very serious road accident occurred on the afternoon of Thursday 19 January, in the province of Frosinone. Unfortunately a young one pregnant mom in the eighth month, she lost the baby she was carrying. Attempts by doctors to save him turned out to be completely useless.

The whole community, but especially the family is now upset from this sudden loss. They were preparing to welcome him into the world between few weeks.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place around 14 on Thursday 19 January. Precisely in via Ripiano, in the municipality of Monte San Giovanni Campanolocated in the province of Frosinone.

From the first information that emerged, the pregnant womaneighth month and already the mother of a one-year-old boy, she was driving her car. Up to that moment everything was proceeding normally.

When suddenly for reasons still to be clarified by the police, one Tiguan and a small Citroen they are collide head-on. Given the dynamics of the accident and the girl’s condition, passers-by asked for the timely intervention of the doctors.

The latter arrived on site in a few minutes and immediately tried to stabilize pregnant woman. But her condition appeared a lot serious.

The death of the baby that the pregnant mother was carrying

The doctors, given the criticality of the situation, decided to transport the woman urgently to the hospital Rome. Once here the doctors tried to do everything possible for the little boy, but in the end they realized that his heart had stopped beating.

In fact after her birth, they had no choice but to establish her death. The mother is still there hospitalized in the hospital. The man driving the other car was able to go home after all the routine checks.

The police are currently working to rebuild theexact dynamics of the accident and also any liability. They will only be the reliefsas usual on these occasions, to give further answers.