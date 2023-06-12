He was called Barbara Trentinaglia there woman who died on the street in Quarto d’Altinoin province of Venice. In the accident that took place on that stretch of road, there was also a man was injured and is now hospitalized. The woman was 57 years old and was originally from Mestre. She was on her way to work when she died.

The 57-year-old woman was killed in a collision between two cars last night Quarto d’Altino in the province of Venice, in Via Trezze. The doctors were unable to do anything to save his life.

Rescuers arrived immediately. Also fire fighters, arrived from San Donà and Mestre, promptly rescued the occupants of the two cars, putting them in safety. They had ended up off-road under the road surface. The woman driving was killed immediately.

Despite the attempts of Suem sanitary ware, who tried to revive the 57-year-old woman, there was nothing they could do for her. All they could do was declare her dead.

The other motorist involved in the accident was slightly injured. And he is now hospitalized. In the meantime, the Carabinieri have carried out all the relevant findings, also to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened.

For Barbara Trentinaglia there was nothing to do: she died immediately

The 57-year-old woman was aboard her Lancia Y, and was completely destroyed in the front with the Mercedes C180 driven by a 20-year-old boy, who is hospitalized with a reserved prognosis. She’s not in danger of life.

What happened must be verified by the Carabinieri, who have collected evidence and made the findings. In the Prosecutor’s Office they have opened a file, but the dynamics of what happened will have to be clarified. It is not known who invaded the oncoming lane or why. The technical findings will have to give an answer.