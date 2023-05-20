A very serious accident occurred on Thursday 18 May in the small town of Escalaplano, located in the southern part of Sardinia. To have the worst one 46-year-old woman German, who had come to Italy to visit her. The attempts of the doctors who intervened were useless.

In addition to the police, the Fire Brigade also arrived on the spot, who had to work for a long time restore traffic and put the street in safety.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the day of Thursday 18 Mayat about 1.30pm. Precisely in a small street leading by I climb gliding in Ballao, two small villages located in the southern part of Sardinia.

The young woman was riding a motorcycle, most likely with another person. It is not yet clear where they were headed, but the only sure thing is that he was not resident in Italy.

However, it is just as they were proceeding on that road, that for reasons to be clarified by the police, theycontract frontally against a truck that came from opposite way.

Passers-by quickly became aware of the severity of the accident. For this reason they asked for the timely intervention of the health workers and the police.

The death of the 46-year-old woman after the collision

The rescuers arrived on site in a few minutes and given the critical nature of the incident, they also decided to ask for help of the air ambulance. But theirs resuscitation maneuvers on the woman, they were in vain.

In the end, unfortunately, they could not help but ascertain his death. Due to the strong impact with the heavy vehicle, they were unable to do it for her do nothing.

The Fire Brigade also intervened on the spot, who, together with the police, proceeded to bring back safety on that stretch of road. They had to close to traffic for some time. On this sinister they stand investigating the Carabinieri of the Jerzu station.