Unfortunately they didn’t make one 27 year old mother and 8 and 10 year old daughters. There family loses their lives in the Foggia area following an accident which took place on the evening of Sunday 23 July on the sp 75 near Borgo Tressanti in the Cerignola countryside. The rescuers immediately rescued the people involved, but for them they could do nothing but ascertain the death.

On Sunday evening on the sp 75 near Borgo Tressanti in the Cerignola countryside, four people died in the crash between a car and a motorbike. The 27-year-old woman, her two daughters who were traveling with her and her father (who was only injured) and the motorcyclist involved in the accident.

The collision took place on the provincial road 75 four kilometers from Borgo Tressanti, a hamlet in the countryside about 18 kilometers from Cerignola. Mother and daughters were in a car driven by their father, who was hospitalized.

According to an initial reconstruction by the agents, cars and motorbikes collided suddenly in the late evening. Driving the Audi was the father of the family, a farm laborer originally from Mali, hospitalized in the hospital for the relief of suffering in San Giovanni Rotondo.

With him in the car were his wife, a 27-year-old woman of Polish origin, two daughters and two other sons, who survived together with their father and were hospitalized in Foggia hospital. The girl is 13 and the boy is 4.

Family lost their lives in the Foggia area: there was nothing they could do for the mother and daughters

It is not yet known why the car, an Audi, driven by the 29-year-old man originally from Mali finished its race against a motorcycle driven by a 29-year-old boy, also originally from Mali. Motorcyclist who lost his life.

Photo source from Pixabay

The condition of the 40-year-old father and his 13- and 4-year-old surviving sons remains stable at present.