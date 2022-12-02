This is the tragic outcome of a terrible accident that took place in Verona

Terrible balance that of an accident that occurred on the afternoon of December 1, 2022 in the city of Romeo and Juliet. A van versus truck to Verona causes the death of a 16 year old boy, who dies instantly. The father, who was driving the vehicle, and the 6-year-old brother on board with them in the van are serious.

For the 16 year old boy the rescuers could not help but ascertain the death, after the van, in which he was traveling with his father and little brother, ended his run off the road, against a truck coming in the opposite direction.

Father and 6 year old boy are serious after the impact with the heavy vehicle, which took place around 15.40 on December 1, 2022, in the southern area of ​​the Venetian city, along the Alpo road. The boy, on the other hand, didn’t make it and died immediately.

In addition to sanitary of 118, the local police officers arrived at the scene of the accident, for all the findings of the case, and the firefighters, who extracted the bodies of the people involved from the van’s metal sheets. Rescuers found the 16-year-old already dead.

The 6-year-old brother, on the other hand, has multiple fractures and the doctors took him in hospital in Borgo Trento in red code. The father is also in serious condition. On the other hand, the driver of the heavy vehicle was unharmed, who saw himself coming against the van and was unable to do anything to avoid it.

Van against a truck in Verona: there was nothing they could do for the boy

Local police officers will now have to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened on the afternoon of December 1, 2022.

Photo source from Pixabay

According to an initial reconstruction, the van suddenly skidded, ending up in the opposite lane, when a truck arrived. The vehicles have already been seized.