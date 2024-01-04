A car and a truck collide and the two occupants of the car get the worst of it. A woman and a 26-year-old man are in hospital in serious condition. While the little son who was traveling with them is unharmed

In Lombardy, in the province of Bergamo, fear of a bad road accident, which occurred due to a fort collision between a car and a truck, on the former Dalmine-Villa d'Almè state road. On Wednesday 3 January 2024, a car in which a family was traveling collided with a heavy vehicle. There 26-year-old mother and father are in serious condition. While it is her 2-year-old son was unharmed.

Two people were seriously injured in the road accident which took place on Wednesday 3 January 2024 on the former state road Dalmine-Villa d'Almèa stretch of road located in the province of Bergamo, in Lombardy.

Two people were involved in the accident vehicles traveling along that road. A car in which two parents, both 26 years old, were traveling together with their 2-year-old son and a heavy vehicle.

Those who suffered the worst consequences were the two adults who occupied the car involved. In fact, the 26-year-old father and mother are in serious condition, hospitalized for injuries sustained during the collision.

The 2 year old boy who was traveling with his parents, however, was completely unharmed. He did not suffer any injuries, nor did the driver of the heavy vehicle report any major problems.

Impact between car and truck: the two adult occupants of the car were seriously injured, the child who was with them and the driver of the heavy vehicle were uninjured

At the moment the dynamics of what happened on that stretch of road is unclear. In addition to the 118 rescuers, the Carabinieri also reached the site of the impact to carry out investigations and reconstruct the accident.

The family was rescued by firefighters and then transferred to hospital. Father and mother traveled in an ambulance in code red. While for the 2-year-old the doctors considered simple routine checks necessary.