Serious road accident between car and truck, 23-year-old girl dies instantly: the possible hypothesis on what happened to her

A very serious accident occurred in the early morning of yesterday, Wednesday 17 May, in the municipality of Isorella. Unfortunately one lass of just 23 yearsshe died practically on the spot and the doctors’ attempts to keep her alive were useless.

Given the seriousness of the incident, the officers who intervened had to close the road and therefore, there was haywire traffic throughout the area.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the early morning of Wednesday 17 Mayat about 7. Precisely along via Corvione, in the municipality of Sisterlocated in the province of Brescia.

The dynamics of this accident are still being investigated by the police. However, from what has emerged so far, the 23-year-old was driving her own vehicle.

When suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the Carabinieri who intervened, it was collided head-on with a heavy vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The impact of hers on her, sadly hasn’t left her escape.

Passers-by asked for the timely intervention of the health workers, but when they arrived, the girl was not there nothing more to do. When the Fire Department has it liberated from the metal sheets of her vehicle, she was now deceased.

The dynamics of the accident in which the 23-year-old girl died

From an initial reconstruction by the agents, the asphalt was most likely slimy due to the loss of fuel from another truck that passed in that area shortly before. However, this one stands alone for now a guess.

It will be only the further ones investigations by the police, to give concrete answers on what happened on that street.

In addition to the firefighters and the Carabinieri, an air ambulance also arrived on the spot. But for the young girl they couldn’t do anything, the collision with the truck is for her turned out to be fatal. There will be more updates on this heartbreaking episode.