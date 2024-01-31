Tragedy in the municipality of Lissone, Riccardo Vinci unfortunately didn't make it, he died at the age of 16, after 2 days of agony

He lived through two long days of agony Riccardo Vinci and sadly in the end, he didn't make it. He passed away forever in the hospital where he was hospitalized, because the trauma he suffered after the accident in which he was involved with his scooter was too serious for him.

Responding to the scene were i Carabinieri of the local station, who are currently working to understand what happened and above all the possible responsibility by the two vehicles involved.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred around 8.30pm on Saturday 27 January. Precisely along via Di Vittorio, which is located in the municipality of Lissonein the province of Monza.

The boy who was only 16 years old was driving his moped. It is not yet clear where he was headed, either he had just left the house or was about to return to his home.

When suddenly, for reasons yet to be clarified by the police, the 16-year-old disappeared collided with a car, led by a man of 70 years old. At the base there seems to be, for now, one lack of precedence.

Unfortunately, after the impact, the teenager was thrown onto the asphalt for several metres. For this reason his condition appeared very serious.

The death of Riccardo Vinci after 2 long days of agony

The paramedics soon arrived on the scene. They tried before cure it on site and finally, they arranged for his timely transfer to the hospital Saint Gerardfrom Monza.

Once here, for two long days the doctors tried to do everything possible. However, it is on the day of Monday 29 Januarywhich Riccardo is got worse, until unfortunately the sad epilogue. She lost her life at just 16 years old.

At the basis of this accident between the car and the scooter, there seems to be a lack of precedence. However, now officers are trying to figure out whose it is responsibility. There will be further investigations into the case shortly.