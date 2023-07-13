Serious accident in the Salerno area, Francesca Calandriello died at the age of 27 in the ninth month of pregnancy: she would have become a mother in a few days

He should have met his baby in a few days Francesca Calandriello, but this meeting between the two never happened. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old and the baby she was carrying died after a serious accident with a nine-seater minibus.

Everyone is shocked by this such a great and heartbreaking loss. For the family, this was supposed to be a moment of joy, which in a matter of minutes turned into a drama.

Francesca was married one year ago. She was pregnant at ninth month and only in a few days she would have to give birth to her little girl. Everyone couldn’t wait to be able to celebrate this happy event.

However, in the afternoon of Wednesday 12 Julyaround 19, while he was driving his Fiat 500collided with a nine-seater minibus belonging to a sports club, in viale dello Sport, in the municipality of Saint Arsenio. It is located in the province of Salerno.

The impact between the two vehicles appeared a lot serious right away. The small car had become a pile of sheet metal in the driver’s side and in fact, the girl’s condition appeared desperate.

For this reason the rescuers intervened on the spot and also asked for intervention of the air ambulancehoping to save her life.

The death of Francesca Calandriello and the baby she was carrying

The doctors arranged for her in a timely manner transport in hospital, but a few hours after admission, the 27-year-old exhaled hers last breath. With her, her baby, who should have been born soon, also lost her life.

The dynamics of this accident is now al I sift of the police forces. The agents took all the reliefs of the case and they also listened to the testimony of the man driving the van, who escaped unharmed.

There are many of them now shocked from such a grave and heartbreaking loss. Francesca should have become a mother and everyone was happy about it, but this joy was ripped away from the affection of his loved ones, far too soon.