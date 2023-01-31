Two children in the hospital after an accident occurred a Velletri, in the province of Rome, in Lazio. According to an initial reconstruction of what happened on the afternoon of Sunday 29 January, in the Cinque Archi area, an ambulance would have crossed an intersection passing with the red light. Seven people were involved in the accident, including two children.

The ambulance would have passed at full speed with the siren on, crossing the intersection between the provincial road Velletri Nettuno and the Cisterna Campoleone, in the Municipality of Velletrieven though the traffic light was red.

Seven people were allegedly involved in the accident. Among them also two children aged 3 and 10, who are now hospitalized with a reserved prognosis. They wouldn’t be in life threateningbut the doctors decided to keep them under observation for quite a while.

A family of four was traveling in one Lancia Y and was traveling along the road of the municipality in the province of Rome. On board were the 43-year-old driver, his wife and two children aged 3 and 10.

The man crossed the intersection with the green light, when suddenly an ambulance with sirens blaring arrived, running over the vehicle in full. They arrived at the scene immediately means of rescue, even firefighters. The police forces made all the necessary findings, quickly clearing the roadway of the vehicles involved.

Children in hospital in Velletri, what are their health conditions

Rescuers immediately transported the two children by air ambulance to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. The doctors subjected them to the first tests of the case, but their health conditions do not give cause for concern.

Even the other five rescued people didn’t suffer serious consequences, even if everyone was very scared. Residents of the area have long complained about the danger of that stretch of road.