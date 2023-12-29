Her car collides head-on with the ambulance, Giovanna Cristiani died at just 26 years old

He was called Giovanna Cristiani the young 26-year-old mother, who lost her life in a serious ambulance accident late on the morning of Thursday 28 December. The doctors' attempts to save her were of no avail, as she died instantly on impact.

At the moment the police forces involved are working to understand the exact situation dynamics and above all to understand why the driver lost control of his car.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred on the morning of Thursday 28 December. Precisely along via dell'Idice, which is located in the municipality of Monterenzioin the province of Bologna.

From what emerged, the 26-year-old was driving her car, one Citroen C3. She was headed to the area of Loianomunicipality where he lived with his family.

When suddenly, from an initial reconstruction and for reasons yet to be clarified by the police, he would have lost control of his car and would have invaded the opposite lane.

However, it was precisely at that point that the ambulance, headed to the local hospital, was passing and the person driving was unable to avoid the impact. The two means are collided head-on and the small displacement car is gone completely destroyed.

The death of Giovanna Cristiani after the accident

Passers-by soon became aware of the severity of the incident and requested the prompt intervention of health workers. The latter arrived on site in a few minutes, but for the girl they couldn't do anything more.

Once freed from the sheets of the vehicle, the doctors had no choice but to observe the death. Unfortunately Giovanna practically lost her life due to the serious impact on the spot.

In addition to the driver and the two medics, there was also a woman in the ambulance person who had to be taken to hospital. All four suffered medium severity injuries, none of them should be in life threatening. There will be further updates on the incident.