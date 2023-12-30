Tragedy in the night in Acireale, van collides with a car, an 18-year-old girl dies instantly

A very serious accident occurred last night in the municipality of Acireale. Unfortunately one gets the worst lass of alone 18 years, who was already dead when the paramedics arrived. They had no choice but to witness her heartbreaking death.

The news of this loss has recently begun to spread circular on social media, even if for now the causes that led to the impact are not well known nor the generality of the young woman.

According to information disclosed by some local media, the events occurred during the night around1 between Friday 29th and Saturday 20th December. Precisely on the state road 114, on viale Jonio, ad Acirealein the province of Catania.

For now, the news that has emerged about this serious accident is still there fragmentary. Also because the Carabinieri who intervened had to work for a long time to do all the reliefs of the case.

From what emerged the girl was on board one Peugeot 206, with some of his friends. When suddenly, they collided with a Renault Kangoowho was proceeding from the other direction.

The collision between the two vehicles appeared a lot serious right away. For this reason, passers-by asked for the urgent intervention of health workers, but also of the police.

The death of the 18 year old girl after the accident

Doctors were on site within minutes. They have long tried to resuscitate the young woman, but in the end they had no choice but to give up. Unfortunately, she died instantly after the collision.

The Carabinieri of the local station have worked for a long time to obtain the findings of the case, but at the moment the dynamics it is still being examined by the agents. They are working to understand the possible responsibility.

The person driving the small van carrying fish is now in hospital. Furthermore, even i 4 boys who were on board the car are in hospital for all the necessary investigations. None of them should be in life threatening. There will be further updates on the incident.