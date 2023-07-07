Serious road accident in South Tyrol, a 17-year-old bike collides with a pick-up trailer and loses his life

A very serious accident occurred in the early afternoon of Tuesday 4 July, in the province of Alto Adige. To have the worst unfortunately one 17 years old, who died shortly after paramedics arrived at the scene. They tried to revive her for a long time, but to no avail.

These are days of great agony and sadness that are now experiencing the family members of the girl, who unfortunately lost her life during an excursion by bike.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place around 15, on Tuesday 4th July. Precisely in the Passo Giovo road, in the municipality of racinesin the direction of Gasteig, in the province of Alto Adige.

The girl was in bikes, but it is not yet clear whether she was alone or with other companions. From what transpired she was hiking and probably returning to her home at Moos in Passeier.

When suddenly, perhaps the road wet because of the rain knocker, ha lost control of his bike. In those seconds he was passing a pick up with a trailer.

The young woman ended up right against that cabin and after falling into the street, ha suddenly lost consciousness. Passers-by, realizing the seriousness of the situation, asked for the timely intervention of the doctors.

The death of the 17-year-old after the bicycle accident

The Fire Brigade, the rescuers of the White Cross and also spiritual assistance intervened on the spot. Doctors have tried to revive the girl for a long time, but shortly after they had no choice but give up.

Unfortunately, the young girl’s heart stopped beating and the doctors could not help but ascertain hers death.

The Carabinieri are now working to rebuild theexact dynamics. However, from what has emerged for the moment any seems to be excluded responsibility by the 52-year-old driver, who was driving his pick up.