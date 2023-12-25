Serious road accident in Taranto, two boyfriends aged 22 and 25 unfortunately died

A very serious one accident that's what happened in Taranto on the afternoon of December 24, Christmas Eve. Unfortunately, 2 boys aged 22 and 24 years old, engaged, who were aboard the same car, which was involved in the accident, suffered the worst.

The officers who responded to the scene are currently still working to reconstruct the exact location dynamics and understand how the drama occurred and above all any responsibilities.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred in the early afternoon of Sunday 24 December. Precisely in via Michele Pierri, which is located near the San Cataldo hospital, on the outskirts of Taranto.

The two boyfriends were in the same car, one BMW. At the moment it is not yet clear where they were headed.

When suddenly, for reasons yet to be clarified by the police, they remained involved in the accident. They are well 4 the vehicles that collided: a van, a Kia and a Lancia Delta.

The BMW with the two boys on board, after the impact with the other vehicles, continued the race, ending off road for about 100 metres. He finished the race with the side part, against a tree which runs along the road.

Accident in Taranto, the death of the two young people and the conditions of the others

The paramedics soon arrived on the scene. They needed the help of the Fire Brigade to free them from the sheets of the car which was completely destroyed. However, for the 22 year old girl, the doctors had no choice but to confirm his condition death.

The 25-year-old boyfriend, however, also reported serious trauma. Unfortunately shortly after the doctors arrived, he too lost his life. Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful vain.

In the meantime the police, after closing the road to traffic for some time, took all the reliefs of the case. Now they are working to reconstruct the dynamics and above all the possible responsibilities of the 4 motorists. There will be further updates on this accident that led to two heartbreaking losses.