Accident in Monte San Pietro, Ilaria Quadri unfortunately died at the age of 29, after 4 long days of agony

He did not make it Ilaria Quadri, the 29-year-old who unfortunately last Monday was involved in a serious accident with her car. She was almost at her home, when suddenly she lost control of it. Her heart stopped beating after 4 long days of agony.

The whole community is currently shocked by this loss so sudden and heartbreaking, that it broke everyone’s hearts. The funeral was celebrated yesterday, Saturday.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the day of Monday 20 February. Precisely in via Ronca, in the small town of Mount St. Peterin the province of Bologna.

Ilaria had been managing a for a few years farmhouse together with her mother and was very much in love with her job. Plus, she was always there in helping his family, in municipal activities.

It was that day going back home and actually she was only a few meters away. When suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, she lost her check of his vehicle.

After going off the road, she crashed her car into a tree. After the impact his condition appeared a lot serious right away. In fact, passers-by promptly raised the alarm to the health workers.

The death of Ilaria Quadri 4 days after the accident

Given the criticality of the situation, the doctors rushed her to the hospital Major of Bologna. Ilaria hasn’t since then never regained consciousness and his family members hoped for a miracle.

However, it was only on the afternoon of Friday 24 February that he exhaled his last breath. The girl was surrounded by her family, who also gave consent to the organ donationto save other lives.

In these hours many are writing messages of condolences for Ilaria who left too soon. Some of her have remembered her for her commitment to flea marketstogether with his grandparents, always trying to bring innovative and special products.