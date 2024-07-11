A very serious road accident occurred last night in the city of Catania, where unfortunately two young people aged 18 and 22 died instantly. The incident is currently being investigated by law enforcement.

The paramedics arrived on the scene urgently, but could do nothing for the two boys, except to note their deaths. In the meantime, the police are working to understand what happened and above all if there are any other means involved.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 3am between Wednesday 10th and Thursday 11th July. Precisely along Corso Indipendenza, in the city of Catania. The two young people who had only 18 and 22 years old they were on a motorbike and perhaps, after an evening with friends, they were returning home.

But then suddenly, the unthinkable happened. For reasons that are now at the I’m sifting of the police, the boy driving had lost control of his vehicle, it is not yet clear whether there are now others Vehicles involvedThey fell and passers-by, seeing the seriousness of the incident, immediately called for medical assistance.

The death of the two young people after the accident in Corso Indipendenza

Everyone arrived on the scene within a few minutes and tried to do everything they could to save the lives of the two boys, but in the end they had no other choice than give up. For them they could do nothing but confirm the deaths.

Obviously, since the accident occurred only a few hours ago, the information that has emerged is still few and fragmentary. However, further investigations will be necessary to understand what happened.

At the moment it is not yet clear whether there are other vehicles involved and not even the identity of the two poor victims. There will be further updates soon on this serious episode, which has led to truly serious and heartbreaking consequences.