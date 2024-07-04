Tragedy in the night, 19-year-old loses control of his scooter and falls to the ground: unfortunately he died after being promptly transported to the hospital

A very serious road accident occurred during the night in the province of Catania. Unfortunately, the worst off was a 19 years old of the place, who lost his life immediately after being promptly transported to the hospital for treatment.

As is standard practice in these cases, the agents are now working to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident. Although for now, from what has emerged, there do not seem to be other means involvedwhich may have caused the impact.

According to the first information released by some local media in the last few hours, the tragedy occurred in night between July 3rd and 4th. Precisely along the provincial road 29, a few kilometers from the entrance to the small municipality of Scordiain the province of Catania. The young man was riding his scooter.

Probably after an evening with his friends, he had taken his two-wheeled vehicle and was returning to home. But then suddenly, the unthinkable happened. For reasons currently being investigated by the police, the young man lost control of his vehicle and after going off the road, it is fell to the ground.

The death of the 19-year-old after the scooter accident and the first investigations by the police

Passers-by soon realized that the situation was desperate. For this reason they asked for the prompt intervention of the health workers and also of the police. The doctors quickly arrived on the scene and stabilized the boy at the scene of the accident.

They then rushed him to the hospital. Saint Mark of Catania. But it is precisely here that, a few minutes after his arrival, the doctors had no choice but to note his heartbreaking death.

At the moment the police forces that intervened on the spot, after having taken the first surveys, are now working to reconstruct the exact dynamicsOnly further investigations will provide concrete answers on what happened to the 19-year-old.