A very serious one accident road is what happened in Veronain the early morning of today, Saturday 27 July. The toll of this accident is heartbreaking, as two people died instantly, while one was injured and is now in hospital.

As is standard practice in these cases, the officers are currently doing all they can investigations of the case. Consequently, they had to close the road to traffic, not only to allow rescuers to intervene, but also to do the reliefs of the case.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 6.30am on Saturday 27th July. Precisely along via Ospedaletto, in the small municipality of Fishing netwhich is located in the province of Verona. The 45-year-old woman and the 25-year-old boy were on board the Ford Kabut it is not yet clear where they were headed.

But suddenly, for reasons that are now being investigated by the police, they collided head-on against a garbage vanThe man driving this vehicle was traveling in the opposite direction and after the impact he ended up in the vineyard which is located on the edge of the roadway.

Accident in Verona, the death of the victims and the investigations into the incident

Doctors, law enforcement and even the Fire Department soon arrived on the scene. The firefighters worked for a long time to to free the two people trapped between the sheet metal of their vehicle and finally handed them over to the paramedics who arrived on site.

The rescuers also tried their best to save them, but in the end they had no other choice than give up and witness their heartbreaking deaths. The victims are a 25-year-old boy from Colognola ai Colli and a 45-year-old woman from San Pietro in Cariano. Since it happened only a few hours ago, their details are not yet known. identity.

The man driving the van suffered minor injuries and is now hospitalised, but is not thought to be in good health. life-threatening. In the meantime, after having taken the measurements, the officers are doing all the investigations to understand the dynamics of this serious accident.