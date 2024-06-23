A accident truly heartbreaking is what happened at dawn today, Sunday 23 June, on Palermo-Sciacca. Unfortunately the toll is truly heartbreaking because a 2 year old boy and a 16 year old girl died instantly.

Obviously the details that emerged about this episode, having occurred only a few hours ago, are still there fragmentary. Only further investigations by the police will be necessary to provide concrete information on what happened.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred at dawn today, Sunday 23 June. Precisely along the road that connects Palermo to the city of Sciacca, at the exit of Giancalone. Everyone would appear to have been on board one Fiat Punto and after an evening, they were probably returning to their homes.

When suddenly, however, for reasons that are now being examined by the police, the girl driving the vehicle lost control. It is not yet clear whether it collided with another vehicle or whether the accident occurred in autonomy. However, passers-by, seeing the car in that state, immediately asked for the intervention of health workers and officers.

Road accident in Palermo, what happened and who are the victims

The police and doctors arrived on site within a few minutes. They tried to do everything they could to save thembut despite their desperate resuscitation efforts, in the end they had no choice but to see the death of the little boy and the 16 year old.

From what has emerged, another girl is also in a really bad situation desperate and the doctors arranged for his urgent transfer to a hospital.

From what the local newspaper writes BlogSicilia.itthe three girls with the child had spent the evening in Palermo and were returning towards Partinico. However, the young woman who was driving it would appear that she had a much higher blood alcohol level to the limit set by the highway code. There will be further updates on the incident shortly.