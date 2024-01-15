Tragedy at dawn in Lamezia Terme, Rosalinda Falvo died at the age of 26, victim of a serious car accident with friends

A very serious accident occurred at dawn on Saturday 13 January, in the municipality of Lamezia Terme. Unfortunately Rosalinda Falvo aged 26, she died instantly, the friends who were in the car with her were injured, but there was no danger of their lives.

The news of this sudden and heartbreaking passing has shocked everyone community. Also being that the girl was the only child of a couple. Many are writing messages for her condolences.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred around 4am on Saturday 13th January. Precisely along via Sebastiano Guzzi, in the municipality of Lamezia Termein the province of Catanzaro.

The four friends, the youngest of whom was 16, had gone out to spend some time evening Together. After finishing, they got back into the car and were returning to their homes.

When suddenly, the Nissan Pixo driven by Rosalinda, it went off the road. The girl was unable to regain control of it at all and ended her race against a Wall of a house that borders the road.

The locals soon realized the severity of the incident and asked for the prompt intervention of health workers and also the police.

The death of Rosalinda Falvo after the accident

More to the Carabinieri on site, the rescuers arrived and also the Fire fighters. The latter freed the girl from the sheet metal and then entrusted her to the care of the doctors, but she was no longer there for her nothing to do.

So they had no choice but to see how heartbreaking it was death. Unfortunately, after the impact with her car, Rosalinda practically lost her life on the spot.

The news of this sudden and heartbreaking loss left pain and despair in the hearts of his family, but also in those of the community. Many are writing gods messages on social media to remember her. In the meantime the agents, after having taken the case findings, are working to reconstruct the dynamics.