Tragic accident in the tunnel in Pozzano, on the Sorrentine Peninsula, in Campania. A 41-year-old teacher she died of the injuries sustained during the terrible impact. Simona Lamberti was a well-known teacher. The woman died in the accident of Tuesday, December 14: she leaves behind two daughters orphaned by mothers.

The whole community where he lived Simona Lamberti, a 41-year-old professor, is in mourning for her tragic death. The woman lost her life inside the Pozzano tunnel, between Vico Equense and Castellammare di Stabia, in the province of Naples.

Simona Lamberti was originally from Cava de ‘Tirreni and he taught at the “Lucantonio Porzio” Comprehensive Institute of Positano and Praiano. She leaves her husband and two little girls little ones who will no longer be able to grow up with their mothers.

The woman of 41 years old collided frontally with a tourist bus coming in the opposite direction. The professor’s car flew over other vehicles in transit, involving at least 5 other vehicles.

Unfortunately the impact was fatal for the 41-year-old woman. The other people involved in the accident only sustained a few injuries but would not be in serious condition.

Accident in the Pozzano tunnel: the moving farewell message from his school

The Comprehensive Institute of Positano and Praiano “Lucantonio Porzio”, in mourning for the serious loss that hit the whole school, wanted to dedicate a thought to her on social networks, to remember her.

