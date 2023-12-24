NPO 3FM's annual Serious Request campaign has raised 7,502,981 million euros this year. This year, more money was raised with the charity campaign than in the past six years. This year's fundraising campaign for the ALS Foundation has ended after a week. DJs Barend van Deelen, Sophie Hijlkema and Wijnand Speelman have left the Glass House in Nijmegen.

