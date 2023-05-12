Minister Conny Helder of Long-Term Care and Sport is not happy that a report about abuse in the dance world has been leaked. It contains – in her words – shocking figures, which are now in the public domain without the people involved being able to be informed. Kim Koumans, who worked hard for the research for a long time, is also angry and sad. “It was all about the scoop, not the people.”

#report #massive #abuse #dance #world #leaks #involved #angry #moment #stolen