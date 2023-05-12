Minister Conny Helder of Long-Term Care and Sport is not happy that a report about abuse in the dance world has been leaked. It contains – in her words – shocking figures, which are now in the public domain without the people involved being able to be informed. Kim Koumans, who worked hard for the research for a long time, is also angry and sad. “It was all about the scoop, not the people.”

The report shows that the dance world is plagued by transgressive behavior RTL News Friday. 39 percent of dancers at all levels have experienced it. This also applies to almost a third of the children whose parents participated in the study. Eleven percent of the dancers had to deal with unwanted sexual behaviour. Things went wrong most often at the highest levels in the dance world.

Minister Helder calls it 'shocking figures', she writes in a hastily written message on LinkedIn. She does this on the basis of the report in the media, because she herself says she cannot read the report before May 22. "What dancers have had to go through and perhaps still experience, really has to stop."

The minister himself commissioned the investigation, carried out by research agency Verinorm, after more and more signals had come out that things were not right in the dance world. But the results hit the streets ahead of schedule. She finds it very annoying that she could not inform the people who are victims of the exceeding behavior in advance. “Now they are hearing this through the media and I deeply regret that. It is harmful to the victims.”



The reason for the research was the story and action of Kim Koumans, who was forced to share her experiences as a whistleblower in 2021. In her early teens, she was sexually assaulted by a trainer in the toilet of a dance school. After that she was abused by more trainers, until she put an end to her career a few years ago.

Kim Koumans answers her phone this evening with a trembling voice. She is so angry, she says. Her anger encompasses several things. “The figures that have been shared are from a broad population study. It’s good that that’s part of it, and the numbers are hefty, but this is only a small part of our research. For example, specific dance interviews and questionnaires are not included, and the large groups of ballroom dancers and ballet dancers are not mentioned. The information that has now been leaked is only a summary. The investigation is not even finished yet.”



No acknowledgment

A special moment was organized on 22 May at which Koumans and the researchers would jointly announce the results. “We have been working towards this for 2.5 years. I have always been so careful with the group of victims who knocked on my door. I became a hotline and a confidant. That’s why we organized that one day in May, then everyone could prepare, the victims could arrange to be taken care of, we could choose what we wanted to say about this incredibly difficult investigation. That moment has now been stolen from us. And then incomplete information has come out.”

And that is harmful, says Koumans. “This is unfair to the victims and the investigators. The victims who have shared these traumas for the first time after years are now not being acknowledged. The people who leaked this and put it out there were all about the scoop, not the people it’s about.”

Kim Koumans is a whistleblower of abuses and sexual abuse in the dance world. © Marlies Wessels







