By Manasi Pathak

DOHA (Reuters) – A lack of goals is a “serious” issue for Mexico but the fault should not lie solely with the team’s forwards, coach Gerardo Martino said ahead of Wednesday’s Group C match against Saudi Arabia. of the Qatar World Cup, which the Mexicans need to win if they want to qualify for the round of 16.

A lack of attacking goals has been a concern for Mexico since before the World Cup and they have yet to score a goal in Qatar, with the team bottom of their group with one point after a 0-0 draw with Poland in the opener and a 2-0 loss to Argentina.

Mexico have reached the round of 16 in each of the seven previous editions of the World Cup but are in danger of being knocked out of the group stage this time around if they fail to beat Saudi Arabia.

Asked if he was worried about the team’s poor form in front of goal, Martino told reporters on Tuesday: “Right now this is serious because we need to score in tomorrow’s game.”

“What happened during the last year was due to different reasons, as we had our strikers facing physical problems. Some of them are in good shape at the World Cup, but it’s not just about the forwards. We all share our responsibilities,” he said.

“It’s not just about certain positions, it’s about the whole team.”

Pessimism surrounded Mexico as they geared up for the World Cup following inconsistency in their qualifying and World Cup warm-up matches, while fans were also critical of the team’s Argentine coach, who is under immense pressure to reverse his fortunes.

Midfielder Andrés Guardado said the players believe they have a chance of qualifying for the round of 16.

“When you get hit, you have to digest it and turn the page quickly,” said Guardado.

“We have a great chance to forget the defeat against Argentina with a great game against Saudi Arabia. We believe in our chances and no one is saying this is impossible.”

Saudi Arabia staged a major upset when they defeated Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1 in the two teams’ opening game at the World Cup, but Martino said he is not afraid of the Saudi team.

“We respect our opponents and we don’t ignore what they did against Argentina and in the first half against Poland. I’m not afraid, when we compete we don’t feel afraid”, he said.