The Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that the episode in Quito (Ecuador) constitutes a violation of Mexico's sovereignty

O Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated this Saturday (April 6, 2024) to condemn the invasion by Ecuadorian police officers of a Mexican embassy in Quito. In noteItamaraty said that the episode constitutes a violation of Mexico's sovereignty and “constitutes a serious precedent”.

“The action constitutes a clear violation of the American Convention on Diplomatic Asylum and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations which, in its article 22, provides that the locations of a diplomatic mission are inviolable and can be accessed by agents of the receiving State only with the consent of the Head of Mission”, he stated. Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 101 kB).

Earlier, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) showed solidarity with the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

On Friday (April 5), Ecuadorian police invaded the Mexican embassy in Quito and arrested the former vice president of Ecuador Jorge Glas, who had received political asylum at the embassy.

According to Associated Press, police broke down the outer doors of the Mexican diplomatic headquarters and entered the main courtyard to detain him. Glas is accused of embezzlement (appropriating or diverting public property for his own benefit or that of third parties) by the Public Prosecutor's Office.

On his profile on X (formerly Twitter), Obrador stated that the case was a “flagrant violation of international law and Mexico’s sovereignty”.

During the early hours of this Saturday (April 6), Mexico announced the breakdown of relations with Ecuador.

Mexico's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alicia Bárcena, declared that the Ecuadorian action violated the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and harmed the Mexican diplomatic corps in Ecuador.

According to the treaty, the locations of one country's missions in another – such as embassies and consulates – are considered inviolable.

Therefore, the entry of State agents depends on the authorization of the head of the foreign mission. In this case, the Ecuadorian police would have to request permission from the Mexican ambassador to enter the facilities.

“The right to asylum is sacred and we are acting in full consistency with international conventions by granting asylum to Jorge Glas. I trust that the government of Ecuador will provide safe passage as quickly as possible.”, said Bárcena. According to her, the case will be taken to the International Court of Justice.