Dismay in Busnago, in the province of Monza and Brianza, in Lombardy, at what was written on the case of Giada Pollarawith a outrage at the cemetery where he rests forever 14 year old girl. The young student was at school: during physical education class she fell ill, which unfortunately gave her no escape.

Giada was at school with her classmates, engaged in physical education class. It was October 18th. She had collapsed to the floor while she was taking the Cooper test. After five days in a coma, her heart stopped forever.

The whole community had become close to the family and to the friends of the young 14 year old, who flew into the sky too soon. Community that is dismayed today to read what was written on the wall of the Busnago cemetery where she is buried.

“It wasn’t an illness that killed her, but the vaccine“, this is the writing that appeared, signed by a circled W, the symbol of anti-vax movements. For everyone, a real lack of respect, not only for the young 14 year old, but for her entire family and for those who loved her.

Similar writings appeared both in the cemetery where the 14-year-old rests, and in the school she attended, the Bellisario Institute. The writing appeared precisely on the days in which all the deceased are remembered.

Unanimous condemnation from everyone, from the school management, up to mayor of Busnago, Marco Corti. The mayor himself speaks of “lack of respect for the girl and her family“, defining the gesture as “profiteering by those who want to bring conspiracy theories to the fore“. The municipal workers have already removed everything.