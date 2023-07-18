the gulf of mexico again faces a devastating environmental threat. A group of civil society organizations has issued a warning about a massive oil spill in the same area where a little more than a week ago a fire occurred in the Pemex Nohoch-A platformlocated in the Campeche Sound.

The geographer Guillermo Tamburini has processed satellite images that reveal the presence of an oil spill from another platform in the area.

According to his calculations, The spill It began around July 4 and, as of July 12, it already covered approximately 400 square kilometers, an area larger than the city of Guadalajara.

Despite the magnitude of the environmental disaster, the authorities have not provided information on the causes of the leak nor on the possible consequences for the marine environment.

This has generated concern among society and civil society organizations, who demand transparency and immediate actions to mitigate the effects of the spill.

In addition, an analysis carried out in June revealed another leak in the same area, which covered approximately 270 square kilometres.

These figures are alarming and show a worrying increase of 152% in the frequency of “accidents” in Pemex in the last two years, according to data provided by the organizations.

Work: Screenshot

The severity of claims has also increased by 126% between 2020 and 2022, while the budget allocated to the maintenance of Pemex facilities has been reduced by a worrying 49%.

These figures raise questions about the security and management of the state company in the extraction and oil production.

The oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico constitutes a threat to biodiversity and marine ecosystems in the region.

Organizations and society in general expect clear answers and forceful actions to prevent future incidents and protect the environment in this strategic area for the Mexican oil industry.