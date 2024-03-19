He was 42 years old, the same tragic fate as the father of the well-known tennis champion

The world of sport is in mourning following the news released in the last few hours. The tennis champion's boyfriend Aryna Sabalenka he passed away at just 42 years old. He was also a former ice hockey player. The announcement came through a post published on social media by the Russian club Salavat Yulaev:

It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that Salavat Yulaev's coach, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away.

Another official statement then arrived from the Belarusian hockey federation, which spoke of a sudden disappearance and a bereavement that devastated them, however the cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Aryna Sabalenka: who was Comrade Konstantin Koltsov

Konstantin Koltsov he played for the Belarusian national team in the 2002 and 2010 Olympics and wore the jersey of Pittsburgh Penguins from 2002 to 2006. Tragedy struck the well-known tennis champion Aryna Sabalenka five years after the loss of her father. The parent was passed away at the age of 43 and he was an ice hockey player too.

The partner was well known in the world of hockey, he played in the position of striker. She had started with the Junactva Minsk in the 1997-1998 season. The following season he moved to Severstal Cherepovets. He was known by the nickname “Russian Rocket II“, he had won it thanks to his playing style, incredibly fast, very similar to that of the Russian champion Pavel Bure. An incredible talent on the ice, which had made him reach the NHLthe National Hockey League.

The hockey champion leaves behind three children from a previous relationship with his ex-wife Julia, from whom he divorced in 2020. The following year Konstantin Koltsov began dating the highly esteemed tennis champion Aryna Sabalenka in public.

The news of the passing of her partner Belarusian tiger (that's how Sabalenka is nicknamed) shocked the world of sport. The affection shown towards the champion in these hours is incredible.

