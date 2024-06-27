We have seen him in many films, even the most beloved ones in Hollywood. The actor has had many parts during his long career and has worked alongside very famous actors who have made the history of great international cinema. Unfortunately, today, we have to say goodbye to this actorwho reached his ninth decade of age with an unforgettable look and physiognomy.

Bill Cobbs, the actor known for his roles in numerous films and TV series, including his part in “Night at the Museum”, has passed away at the age of 90. The news was released by ‘Deadline’, an important Hollywood blog, which reported the emotional words of Cobbs’ family: “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Bill Cobbs. On Tuesday, June 25, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in California.”

The news, therefore, arrives just two days after his death. Bill Cobbs’ family released a statement in which, in addition to emotional greeting which pays tribute to the actor and details Bill Cobbs’ whereabouts, adds: “He was a much-loved partner, big brother, uncle, parent, godfather and friend. Bill had recently happily celebrated his 90th birthday, surrounded by his loved ones.”

All his loved ones seem to have accepted with inevitable awareness the passing of the actor who, as we anticipated, he was very old. In fact, the statement also reads that “As a family, we are comforted to know that Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father.” For this reason, fans and followers are greeted simply asking for “prayers and closeness in this difficult time.” The causes of death have not been disclosed.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1934, Bill Cobbs began his career in the theater, making his film debut in 1974 with a small part in “The Taking of Pelham One Two Three”. In the following years, she landed roles in several TV series such as “Silkwood” and “Good Times.” His success then came in the 1980s with roles in “The Cotton Club,” “The Color of Money,” “The Equalizer” and “Sesame Street.” In 1992, he appeared in the film “Bodyguard” with Kevin Costner, and in 1996 in “Ghosts of Mississippi”. Cobbs also worked with Clint Eastwood on “Bird.” Among his last film appearances, we should remember the one in the saga “Night at the Museum”, where he played the role of a night watchman.