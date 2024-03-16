Sad news comes from Hollywood and brings with it the death of a director who certainly contributed to the history of American cinema. Joe Camp in fact he passed away at the age of 84 after a long illness.

Joe Camp and Benji

We pay homage to this great artist by celebrating his life and retracing the most important milestones of his existence.

Joe Camp dies at 84: he lost the fight against a bad disease

Today is a very sad day for the world of American cinema, as one has passed away personality which has certainly contributed to making this sector important and prestigious abroad too. The known director and writer Joe Camp he passed away at the age of 84 following a tough fight against a illness which in the end left him no escape.

Joe Camp and collaborator

To spread the news of the director's death “The Hollywood Reporter” who celebrated his person by retracing the details of his most important work, the film “Benji.” It is a feature film that the man edited together with his son Brandon. In fact, both of them dedicated themselves to the screenplay and direction of this great masterpiece which can be viewed on Netflix.

Joe left a great void in all those who knew him and many remember him for his story Benji, a little dog who has been able to accompany many of us in the stages of youth and youth. Camp was a true pillar in the film industry, so much so that he founded the production company “Mulberry Square Releasing” of Dallas.

What are the causes of Joe Camp's death?

Credits: Mill Creek Entertainment

As we said before, the man passed away a 84 years old at his home in Tennessee. From what we know it's been a while sickeven though he did everything to fight and reject this illness which ultimately got the better of him.

Joe Camp on the set of Benji

We don't know anything more about this sad event, but most likely some additional details will be made public in the coming days. Not everyone is aware of how Joe Camp wasn't just a director and a successful screenwriter, but also a great one writer. The man leaves his son Brandon Camp and his wife Kathleenwith whom he shared a long happy life, full of satisfaction and love.